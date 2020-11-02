© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
web header.png
Southeast Missouri's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
tom_harte.png
A Harte Appetite
Every Tuesday at 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Tom Harte shares a few thoughts on food and shares recipes. A founder of “My Daddy’s Cheesecake,” a bakery/café in Cape Girardeau, a food columnist for The Southeast Missourian, and a cookbook author, he also blends his passion for food with his passion for classical music in his daily program, The Caffe Concerto.

A Harte Appetite: How Salmon Satisfies A Hearty Appetite

KRCU Public Radio | By Tom Harte
Published November 1, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT
salmon.jpg
flickr user Rool Paap (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
/

Ready for a fish story? While cruising through Alaska's Inside Passage, I visited a salmon hatchery in Ketchikan - the salmon capital of the world - and renewed my respect for these persistent and tasty creatures. 

Though easy to prepare and extraordinary to taste, what is truly remarkable about salmon, I've discovered, is its life cycle. Completed against overwhelming odds by means not yet fully understood. Salmon start out in fresh water, migrate to salt water, and return to fresh water to spawn. Miraculously, salmon manage unerringly to return to the stream of their birth as many as five or six years later to lay and fertilize their eggs. The timing of this process is so precise that it can be predicted to within a few days, and variations of a week are considered extreme.

Just how salmon accomplish this incredible feat is unclear but scientists think it has something to do with their keen sense of smell. A salmon's snout is so sensitive it sniff out one drop of vermouth in half a million barrels of gin.

The first known record of salmon, a picture carved on a reindeer bone some 10 or 15 thousand years ago, was discovered in southern France. The ancient Romans, who stopped in France on their way to conquer Britain, first saw salmon vaulting in the Garonne River there and called the fish "the leaper." Our English word salmon is thus derived from the Latin 'salire' meaning "to leap."

Though our appetite for salmon may not be entirely healthy for the fish, it has been shown to be good for humans. Salmon is a source of omega-3 oils, which appear to have a role in thinning blood and preventing heart attacks. Regardless of species, salmon is delicious -- a fact I confirmed while cruising Alaskan waters. In an effort to get my share of over 800 pounds fish served daily on our ship, I sometimes ate salmon three times a day.

It seemed the least I could do considering all the trouble salmon go to to keep us supplied.

Tags

Arts & CultureA Harte AppetiteArt and culture
Tom Harte
Tom Harte is a retired faculty member from Southeast Missouri State University where he was an award-winning teacher, a nationally recognized debate coach, and chair of the department of Speech Communication and Theatre.
See stories by Tom Harte
Related Content