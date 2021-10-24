-
Donald Kauerauf said Thursday that as head of the Department of Health and Senior Services, he aims to boost the state’s COVID-19 vaccination rates. He supports masking and other public health measures to decrease coronavirus infections but opposes vaccine mandates. Instead, he said the state should focus on giving residents more information.
-
Parson points to an uptick in vaccinations since the delta variant began to spread in southwest Missouri. But the GOP chief executive says there will be a percentage of Missourians who will not get the vaccine against COVID-19.