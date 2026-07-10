US Fulbright Program

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SEMO Spotlight: Graduate Student Emily Hudgins Receives a 'Fulbright' Award for Macroinvertebrate StudiesSEMO grad student Emily Hudgins earns a 10‑month 'Fulbright' to study how aquatic insects on Indonesia’s Nusa Penida respond to sediment changes and involve locals in helping protect the ecosystem.
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SEMO Spotlight: Graduate Student Emily Hudgins Receives a 'Fulbright' Award for Macroinvertebrate StudiesSEMO grad student Emily Hudgins earns a 10‑month 'Fulbright' to study how aquatic insects on Indonesia’s Nusa Penida respond to sediment changes and involve locals in helping protect the ecosystem.