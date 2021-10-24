-
The last Missouri Democrat to win a U.S. Senate race talks about whether her party can succeed in the 2022 contest to replace U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.
On Friday, Sen. Claire McCaskill visited the Missouri Veteran’s Home in Cape Girardeau to announce the results collected over the past year from her…
Sen. Claire McCaskill is scheduled to visit the Missouri Veteran’s Home in Cape Girardeau this Memorial Day weekend to announce new results from her…
We sat down with Southeast President Carlos Vargas on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, for our monthly conversation on the television program "Focus on…
U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., says she is embracing her job — and her constituents — with a vengeance now that she’s back at work after spending...