-
Missouri transportation leaders are looking to regroup following voters' overwhelming rejection of a proposed sales tax to fund road and bridge...
-
It was an early night for most of the amendments, but the farm interests had to stay up late. Shortly after midnight, unofficial state returns showed...
-
Constitutional amendment statewide results by county and the St. Louis County Executive race. Loading...
-
If Missourians back a transportation sales tax next month, road workers can expect a busy decade. That's a key takeaway of a St. Louis Public Radio...
-
Missourians will vote Aug. 5 on a 0.75 percent sales tax increase for transportation projects. The proposal — commonly known as the transportation tax —...
-
A proposed constitutional amendment to let voters decide if they want to create a temporary 1-cent transportation sales tax has received first-round...