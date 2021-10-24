-
Various road construction and street repairs will be happening in and around Cape Girardeau throughout the month of August. From Tuesday Aug. 17 through…
-
On Tuesday, July 13th Governor Mike Parson signed SB 262 into law. The bill increases funding for transportation and critical state and local…
-
The Missouri Senate on Tuesday debated Governor Parson’s transportation proposal, which would allocate $350 million to repair 250 bridges across the…
-
For the Midwest’s biggest crops, this harvest season was a big one. With winter setting in, the race is on for farmers to ship out their harvest so it...
-
A closure along the Mississippi River near Fair Landing, Ark., is causing an average of a 10-hour delay for the transportation of goods. The Coast Guard…
-
A proposed constitutional amendment to let voters decide if they want to create a temporary 1-cent transportation sales tax has received first-round...
-
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs department has received what some might describe as a tank, but in reality is a new tool for the department to help…
-
Local communities are getting their share of this years Capital Funding from the state, money which will be used to upgrade roads and bridges all over the
-
A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet official says the public prefers rebuilding the U.S. 51 Ohio River Bridge in a new location, after a round of public
-
A group of Republicans in the Missouri Senate has blocked a proposed constitutional amendment that would create a one-cent sales tax to help fund the state