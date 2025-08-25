Missouri Rail Trails at Risk as Congress Eyes 2026 Transportation Bill

Missouri’s 26 rail trails spanning 460 miles and anchored by the 240-mile Katy Trail could be affected as Congress works on the next surface transportation bill, up for reauthorization in 2026.

The bill is the largest source of federal funding for trails, walking, and biking, supporting a national network that already spans more than 42,000 miles.

Rep. Bruce Sassmann, R-Bland, said federal dollars are critical to keeping the trails strong.

"If we didn't have the federal funding, we'd just go along at a snail's pace," Sassmann explained. "It's tough to raise the money, and some of the money we would never raise locally, just because some of the projects are too big."

Some in Congress want to scale back, maintaining that the federal focus should return to roads and highways.

According to the League of American Bicyclists, less than 2% of the federal transportation budget goes toward trails, walking, and biking, even though those modes make up about 12% of all trips nationwide. Sassmann noted it takes money to make money.

"If we want the economy to flourish, if we want to have a healthy and happy society, we have to invest money into it," Sassmann contended. "It's as simple as that."

Missouri’s Katy Trail is popular with hikers, cyclists, and horseback riders year-round. Advocates pointed to it as proof of the effect federal funding can have.

The Missouri Public News Service originally published this story, and is a partner with KRCU Public Radio.