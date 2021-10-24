tick-borne illness

-
As seasons become warmer due to climate change, more ticks survive, thrive and multiply, latching onto animals and humans and spreading diseases including Lyme disease and Heartland virus. A recent study by University of Missouri researchers found ticks are active eight months out of the year, from early spring through late fall. The extended season mean more ticks spread potentially fatal diseases.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says nature-lovers need to be on the lookout for early symptoms of tick-borne illnesses this summer.…