Seasonal Protection Against Lyme Disease Underway

A new treatment is being developed for the seasonal protection of Lyme disease, which experts warned could be on the rise in Illinois, given an increase in ticks across the state.

Lyme disease is a tick-borne infection caused by the Borrelia burgdorferi bacteria.

Seth Lederman, CEO of Tonix Pharmaceuticals, the company licensing the antibody treatment, said it works by neutralizing a key component of the bacteria.

"There are about 70 million people in the United States who are in areas where there's been a significant infestation with ticks infected with Borrelia," Lederman pointed out. "Right now, there are not good alternatives to treat it."

A new study from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign shows ticks are migrating to different parts of the state and experts warned that with lingering warmer weather, tick-borne illnesses are still a threat to Illinoisans.

Lederman noted the intention of the antibody treatment is to provide seasonal protection, with people receiving it in spring for protection through summer and fall.

The antibody was developed at the University of Massachusetts and differs from a vaccine treatment by providing what Lederman called “passive immunity,” meaning it requires no work from the body’s immune system. It is unlike vaccines, which he explained can cause issues for people with immune system problems.

"Vaccines have issues relating to 'waking up' the immune system in one way or another," Lederman asserted. "I think that the tolerability of antibodies is generally favorable relative to a vaccine."

Lederman emphasized that people who have had Lyme disease do not develop protective immunity naturally, and 20% go on to develop chronic symptoms, which can be severely debilitating.

"We hope that this would be widely used and that it would really allow people to enjoy the outdoors more," Lederman added.

It will be a while before the treatment is available. An initial trial phase has been completed, with clinical trials set to begin in the next two years.

