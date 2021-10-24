The Statehouse

-
Two controversial constitutional amendments faced challenges before the Missouri Supreme Court Wednesday. Approved by voters last August, Amendment 5...
-
(Updated 1 p.m., Wed., Feb. 11) By a voice vote, the Missouri House gave first round-approval Wednesday to a bill to bar construction unions and...
-
The 2015 Missouri legislative session is underway, and here are some of the highlights of the day. Nixon gets first say on start of session The day...
-
With more than 500 bills pre-filed so far, the Missouri General Assembly will be facing a variety of issues – from school transfers to ethics — when its...
-
(Updated 12:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 11) The Missouri General Assembly has made the state the third in the country to require a 72-hour waiting period...
-
Missouri residents who have concealed-carry permits will be able to openly carry their firearms anywhere in the state, as a result of the General...
-
Legendary Missouri lobbyist John Britton died today, touching off a torrent on Twitter of condolences from top officials around the state. Tweeted Lt....
-
Of the five proposed constitutional amendments Missourians will get to vote on in August, two of them have generated little attention and virtually no...
-
Few could accuse the Missouri General Assembly of languishing during its last few days of session. In fact, the legislature’s last dash was something of...
-
The Missouri Senate has passed legislation containing the so-called "fixes" that Gov. Jay Nixon wants added to the criminal code revision. Nixon told...