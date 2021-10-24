-
The Caffe Concerto at Schnucks Cooking Demonstration for May 30, 2015 was titled "Charlottes - Dishes Fit for a Princess." As always, the demonstration…
-
The Caffe Concerto at Schnucks Cooking Demonstration for April 11, 2015 was titled "Sweet on Rhubarb." As always, the demonstration was held in the deli…
-
The Caffe Concerto at Schnucks Cooking Demonstration for March 21, 2015 was titled "Lasagna Throwdown." As always, the demonstration was held in the deli…
-
The January installment of the "Caffe at Schnucks" held at Schnucks in Cape Girardeau on January 24, 2015 featured a variety of stew recipes.Pork & Cider…
-
The Caffe Concerto Cooking Demonstration was back at Schnucks in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, October 4 with recipes from the Australian Martha Stewart --…
-
The Caffe Concerto at Schnucks is back from summer vacation. At the August cooking demonstration, Georganne and I shared what we cooked on our summer…
-
The Caffe Concerto at Schnucks Cooking Demonstration for May 2014 featured a celebration of the 75th Anniversary of Schnucks. The featured recipes are…
-
The Caffe at Schnucks was back in action on Saturday, April 26 in Cape Girardeau. The theme was recipes that might fool you all April long.Throwed…
-
Beet, Carrot, & Watercress Salad(adapted from Lucinda Scala Quinn, “Mad Hungry”)4 medium-sized beets2 TB sugar½ cup sherry vinegar1 bunch watercresscoarse…
-
Risotto Cakes Stuffed with Mozzarella(adapted from Martha Stewart)2 oz. mozzarellasalt and pepper2 pints cherry tomatoes1/3 c. vegetable oil4 sprigs…