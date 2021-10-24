-
The tax on health care providers is free of controversial amendments, but the same committee passed a separate bill that would defund Planned Parenthood.
The Senate will convene on Wednesday to start the process of approving the tax on healthcare providers that funds a large portion of the state's share of Medicaid.
On Wednesday morning, the Missouri House of Representatives tacked on multiple amendments to a Senate sales tax bill.One approved amendment tacked on to…
With concerns that Missouri won’t generate enough revenue to meet budget demands this fiscal year, one lawmaker expressed her concerns about the…
Missouri lawmakers want to waive penalties for taxpayers who pay their bill late because of confusion over withholdings. But the legislature likely won’t…
Cape Girardeau’s city council decided Monday night that there is no urgency to put a use tax before voters this November.A use tax is applied on…
Cape Girardeau retailers are gearing up for the back-to-school sales tax holiday, which begins today and runs through Sunday.The state of Missouri and…
To say Cape Girardeau's police station is cramped is like saying Peyton Manning is a so-so quarterback.It dates to 1975, and was designed to house a…
The Cape Girardeau City Council expressed support for reinstating a sales tax holiday during the back-to-school weekend at Monday night’s meeting. During…
The Cape Girardeau City Council will consider some changes to three taxes that expire next year.At a city council retreat last week, city manager Scott…