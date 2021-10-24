-
President Trump is making an announcement about Syria amid controversy over his policy there and a back-and-forth over whether the U.S. is withdrawing…
-
Artist Molly Crabapple's lavishly illustrated memoir chronicles her youth in New York and her work illustrating the Occupy Wall Street movement, protests in Greece and everyday life in Syria.
-
Anthony Cordesman is a defense analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. He visited Cape Girardeau on February 11, 2015 to speak at…
-
Missouri U.S. Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer (R) is blasting the Obama Administration for the way it's handled the crisis in Syria. Luetkemeyer spoke