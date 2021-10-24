-
This story was originally published Mon. Nov. 30, 2020.Student parking tickets were forgiven for donating non-perishable items to parking services to…
-
Missouri's High Coronavirus Rate Has White House Recommending Universities Test Students Before ThanSchools say they have no plans to do mass testing, citing costs and questioning whether its effective.
-
Matthew Buttrey, a non-traditional junior at Southeast Missouri State University, was awarded with an Undergraduate Scenic Design Award presented at the…
-
People in hundreds of city around the world will gather on February 22nd to participate in an event to support the SOS Venezuela movement. Cape Girardeau…