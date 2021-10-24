-
Updated at 4:50 p.m. with comments from plaintiff Kyle Lawson. Two days after a state judge in St. Louis came to the same conclusion, a federal judge in...
-
The U.S. District Court upheld a lower court's decision to strike down the voter-approved ban. The ruling comes a day after another federal judge affirmed same-sex marriage bans in four other states.
-
(Will be updated.) A judge in St. Louis has ruled that Missouri's ban on same-sex marriage is unconstitutional. Already several same-sex couples have...
-
Southeast Missouri State University’s Board of Regents voted in favor of changing their benefit plan to include same-sex spouses of employees and retirees…
-
Tod Martin wasn’t going to let 20 words keep him from marrying David Gray. While it took more than 20 years, St. Louis officials last week issued Martin...
-
Governor Jay Nixon (D) has issued an executive order directing the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) to accept jointly filed state income tax returns...