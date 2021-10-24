Saint Francis Medical Center

-
While some babies are born too small to leave the neonatal intensive care unit, others are faced with different challenges like neonatal abstinence…
The Missouri Hospital Association released its annual workforce report this month finding that staff nurses in Missouri had the highest vacancy rate in…
Two months ago Candice Averett gave birth to a blue-eyed baby girl named Elessandra. She’s surprisingly quiet for her age and like most babies she likes…
Gov. Jay Nixon signed into law House Bill 1568. The new law will expand access to Naloxone, a lifesaving drug proven to reverse the effects of an opioid…
The state of prescription opioid abuse in America has steadily been on the rise. According to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and…