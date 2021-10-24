-
Former state senator, state representative and Affton School Board member Scott Sifton is entering the race for U.S. Senate in 2022.
Secretary of State Jason Kander announced Thursday he will run for the U.S. Senate next year. It’s a move that ensures U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., will...
Both of Missouri’s U.S. Senators want to see improved background checks for government contractors. This comes after a mentally ill contractor entered the…
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt is among the politicians to condemn Saturday’s actions at Missouri’s State Fair, where a rodeo clown wearing a President Obama mask…
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri introduced a bill Wednesday that he said will streamline some government regulations, and do away with others…
The White House said the average Missouri student borrower will save just over $1,500 this school year under bipartisan legislation approved this week in…
Three government agencies say they will need another 7 to 10 days to complete an environmental impact study for the St. Johns Bayou-New Madrid Floodway…
Three government agencies missed their deadline to provide a draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) on the long-delayed St. Johns Bayou And New Madrid…
Senator Roy Blunt expressed serious concern about the Sequester’s effect on the Agriculture, Rural Development, and the Food and Drug Administration…
Missouri Senators Roy Blunt and Claire McCaskill met with representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the…