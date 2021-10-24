Rep. Kathy Swan

-
Summer break for Missouri legislators started a month ago today. The 2019 legislative session was a dense one, and in that last week, they finished a…
-
State Representative Kathryn Swan, R-Cape Girardeau, has received the Bill Emerson Award for her work in the local community. The Bill Emerson Award is…
-
With the 2017 legislative session in full swing, rumblings of right-to-work legislation have surfaced yet again. Now with backing from new Gov. Eric…
-
Dyslexia is a common problem many students face in Missouri. However, a new law will require all Missouri students to be screened for the learning…
-
Many parents across the country find themselves in court fighting for custody of their child. In some Missouri counties though mothers are…