The Missouri House has approved sweeping legislation that covers a wide range of law enforcement matters, most notably a provision that could make protesting in the middle of a street a felony.
The bill would also restrict how much municipalities can reduce police department budgets and it would establish a fund for officers who have experienced trauma.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas called the president's claims of rising crime being related to recent social justice protests as "not just (a) dog whistle, but frankly dog bark, about racial politics.”
Updated at 6:55 p.m. July 20, with the Missouri attorney general filing a request for the court to dismiss the charges and comments from state Rep....
With protests around the country bringing a light to the treatment of African Americans by law enforcements, Cape Girardeau has seen protests of its own.…
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday he will deploy more than 1,000 additional members of the National Guard to assist local law enforcement...
Several hundred men, women and children gathered in Jefferson City and St. Louis County on Tuesday asking Gov. Mike Parson to lift his statewide stay-at...