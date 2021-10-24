-
A cost cutting practice for prescription drugs known as “step therapy,” is driving a wedge between insurance companies and doctors. With the rising cost…
-
With a statewide prescription drug monitoring program likely to run into intractable legislative opposition, the St. Louis County Council decided not to...
-
Missouri is the only state that does not have a prescription drug monitoring program. Republican State Representative Holly Rehder from Sikeston, Mo., is…
-
Drugs, privacy, prison. Those three things are linked to the debate over prescription drug databases -- and Missouri is the only state in the U.S....
-
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on Saturday is sponsoring a nationwide prescription drug take-back event. Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., anyone...
-
Legislation that would require a physician to be physically present whenever abortion-inducing drugs are taken by a patient has passed a Missouri Senate…
-
Two bills that would create a prescription drug monitoring program in Missouri received a hearing on Thursday before a State Senate committee. One of the…
-
Establishing a prescription drug monitoring program in Missouri may once again be back on the table.Representative Kevin Engler has introduced a bill that…
-
Prescription drug abuse in on the rise nationwide, and Missouri is increasingly becoming a supplier of illicit pharmaceuticals.Missouri is the only state…