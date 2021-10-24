-
Nearly 900 long-term care facilities in Missouri contracted with Gamma, including 459 of the state’s 504 skilled nursing facilities and more than 400 assisted living and residential care facilities.
-
In early August, the Associated Press reported that COVID-19 had resulted in the deaths of 502 people living in nursing home facilities. KRCU’s Clayton…
-
Updated at 4:30 p.m., May 1, with details about Missouri’s plan to identify the number of nursing homes that have coronavirus cases. In mid-April, Tim...
-
Governor Mike Parson said Thursday if he could prioritize the testing of all residents in nursing homes where there’s been a coronavirus outbreak, he...