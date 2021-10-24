-
The City of Cape Girardeau has announced specific dates and locations for the region's fall deer hunting season. The City of Cape Girardeau has announced specific dates and locations for the region's fall deer hunting season. The City of Cape decided on managed deer hunting designations to support healthy wildlife population control and prevent starvation, as well as reducing the spread of diseases.
