-
Many of Cedar Rapids' Muslims have long roots in the U.S. Yet the political climate there has them feeling out of place. "I just want to live my life without having to explain myself," says one imam.
-
Amid an atmosphere of mistrust about Islam, Mona Haydar and her husband had an idea: Why not open a dialogue? So, they set up a stand — "Ask a Muslim" — and brought some doughnuts.
-
The word for charity in Hebrew is Tzedakah. The word for charity in Arabic is Sadaqah. Their pronunciation is similar. An emphasis on charity is just...