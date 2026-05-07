Multimedia Journalism

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SEMO Spotlight: Spring 2026 Graduating Senior Taylor Slavens Shares Wisdom and Memories Before CommencementIn this episode of 'SEMO Spotlight', we speak with Taylor Slavens. Taylor shares fond memories, stories from the Arrow, and words of wisdom for the Freshmen of SEMO.
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SEMO Spotlight: Spring 2026 Graduating Senior Taylor Slavens Shares Wisdom and Memories Before CommencementIn this episode of 'SEMO Spotlight', we speak with Taylor Slavens. Taylor shares fond memories, stories from the Arrow, and words of wisdom for the Freshmen of SEMO.