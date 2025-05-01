-
Going Public: Delta, MO Marks One Month Since Destructive Tornado; MARC Set For May 3rd For Ongoing Recovery NeedsApril 2, 2025, is a date that few in Southeast Missouri will forget, especially in Delta, MO. One month since the destructive EF-2 tornado, a MARC (Multi-Agency Resource Center) is scheduled for residents with ongoing recovery needs in Cape Girardeau County on Sat. May 3rd.
