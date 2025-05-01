Going Public: Delta, MO Marks One Month Since Destructive Tornado; MARC Set For May 3rd For Ongoing Recovery Needs

Updated May 1, 2025 at 4:21pm

April 2, 2025, is a date that few in Southeast Missouri will forget, especially in Delta, MO.

One month since the destructive EF-2 tornado, a MARC (Multi-Agency Resource Center) is scheduled on Saturday, May 3, for residents with ongoing recovery needs in Cape Girardeau County. Resources will include cleanup kits, supplies, tarps, food stamp replacement, insurance information, and other recovery information.

The Saturday MARC will be held at the Delta High School in the FEMA building behind Delta High School—324 N. Liberty Street, from 10 am to 2 pm.

In a recent interview, we spoke with Mike O'Connell, the Missouri Department of Public Safety Director, about the upcoming State Emergency Management Agency's (SEMA) Multi-Agency Resource Center, which will be held in Delta, Missouri, to assist those impacted by the severe storms.

Multiple disasters occurred in the area between March 30 and April 8, including not only the EF-2 tornado on April 2, but also severe storms and flooding, leaving many residents struggling to find the needed resources to recover.

Missouri Department of Public Safety Communications Director Mike O'Connell discussed ongoing recovery efforts in Delta following severe storms and flooding. He noted Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe has requested a federal disaster declaration for the March 30 to April 8 storms. The announcement was made official on May 1, 2025.

According to the news release, eighteen of the 26 counties included in this request for a federal disaster declaration were also included in a federal disaster request made by Governor Kehoe on April 2, 2025.

Based on the documented damage, Governor Kehoe is requesting FEMA Individual Assistance for 20 counties: Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Cooper, Dunklin, Howell, Iron, Mississippi, New Madrid, Oregon, Ozark, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Shannon, Stoddard, Vernon, Washington, and Wayne.

Individual Assistance would allow eligible residents to seek federal assistance for temporary housing, housing repairs, replacement of damaged belongings, vehicles, and other qualifying expenses.

Based on the documented damage and emergency response costs, Governor Kehoe is also requesting FEMA Public Assistance for 25 counties: Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Cooper, Douglas, Dunklin, Howell, Iron, Madison, Maries, Mississippi, New Madrid, Oregon, Ozark, Pemiscot, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Shannon, Stoddard, Texas, Vernon, Wayne, and Webster.

If approved, Public Assistance would allow local governments and qualifying nonprofit agencies to seek federal assistance for reimbursement of emergency response and recovery costs, including repair and replacement of damaged roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure.

More than $25.5 million in emergency response costs and damage to public infrastructure were estimated by joint damage assessments conducted by FEMA, SEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and local officials.

O'Connell emphasized the importance of documenting damage for future disaster declarations and highlighted the state's vulnerability to severe storms and flooding.

He also discussed a previous federal disaster declaration for the winter storms in Southeast Missouri in January, highlighting Missouri's susceptibility to severe storms and flooding.

The MARC is a one-stop shop that pulls together recovery resources, support services, and provides information about potential resources that may be available. Participating agencies will include the East Missouri Action Agency, Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri, The Salvation Army, Community Counseling Center, American Red Cross, Cape Girardeau County Health Department, Missouri Department of Insurance, and more.

It's important to note that the MARC will be available to residents impacted in the Delta, Missouri area. Agencies at the MARC can only assist individuals and families, not businesses.

Those planning to attend should bring photo identification, proof of address, and photos of the damage to be eligible for assistance from some agencies.

If identification has been lost due to storms, representatives at the MARC can assist residents with information on how to replace IDs and other important paperwork.

Missourians with unmet needs are encouraged to contact United Way by dialing 2-1-1 or the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.

For additional resources and information about disaster recovery in Missouri, including general clean-up information, housing assistance, and mental health services, visit recovery.mo.gov.

