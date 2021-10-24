MO Senate Race 2022

-
The Springfield Republican is trying to parlay his longtime support of former President Donald Trump into a bid for the U.S. Senate.
Three GOP members of Congress thinking of running to replace U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt also posted sizable hauls.
Some GOP officials worry a big primary field could tip the race to former Gov. Eric Greitens. But others think the contest is way too difficult to handicap at this point.
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt talked about his reelection plans with former President Donald Trump before he decided against running for a third term.
Former state senator, state representative and Affton School Board member Scott Sifton is entering the race for U.S. Senate in 2022.