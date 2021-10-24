MO Secretary of State

-
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt talked about his reelection plans with former President Donald Trump before he decided against running for a third term.
Currently, only the governor and state auditor are restricted to two consecutive terms in Missouri. Opponents of the Amendment 1 ballot measure say it's a solution in need of a problem.
Five organizations advocating for voting rights are suing Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft over how absentee and mail-in ballots are handled. The suit calls on the court to block voting rules that the organizations say disenfranchise first-time voters, older voters, Black voters and other voters of color.