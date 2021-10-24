-
More than one hundred people expressed their concerns about new Common Core State Standards for English/Language Arts and Mathematics at a lively forum on…
-
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is moving forward with fully implementing new standards in Missouri’s K-12 schools for teaching math,…
-
Representative Kathy Swan filed a pair of bills in the Missouri House on Thursday. And both of them deal with technology.One bill would allow advanced…
-
Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education supports President Obama’s new Universal Pre-K proposal. The proposed program is still under…