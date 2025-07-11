Annelise HanshawMissouri Independent/States Newsroom Reporter
Annelise Hanshaw writes about education — a beat she has covered on both the West and East Coast while working for daily newspapers in Santa Barbara, California, and Greenwich, Connecticut. A born-and-raised Missourian, she is proud to be back in her home state.
Missouri Independent is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.
Education Commissioner Karla Eslinger hopes to establish supports for low-performing school districts.
Missouri child care providers began complaining that they were missing months of payments from the state and were close to shuttering. But the state won't meet its goal to clear the backlog by the end of October.
Margie Vandeven became the Missouri Commissioner of Education in January 2015, but was briefly ousted by Gov. Eric Greitens before being reinstated. Vandeven led the education department through the COVID-19 pandemic and oversaw a transition to a new standardized testing regime.
Some public comments have accused the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education of raising "snowflakes."
A St. Louis County judge ruled that plaintiffs proved they would be harmed by the emergency rule restricting health care for both minors and adults. The court will also have to decide whether Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey can use a consumer protection law to regulate gender-affirming care.
Sponsored by Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, the legislation would block certain gender-affirming health care services, such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy, for transgender Missourians under the age of 18. Democratic lawmakers filibustered the bill for two days, before the Senate adjourned early for spring break.