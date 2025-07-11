© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
Annelise Hanshaw

Annelise Hanshaw

Missouri Independent/States Newsroom Reporter

Annelise Hanshaw writes about education — a beat she has covered on both the West and East Coast while working for daily newspapers in Santa Barbara, California, and Greenwich, Connecticut. A born-and-raised Missourian, she is proud to be back in her home state.

Missouri Independent is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.