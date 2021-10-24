-
An external review of COVID-19 operations at Missouri’s Veterans Homes will take place soon. Governor Mike Parson ordered the reviews late last week....
-
MO Veterans Commission Awards Design Contracts For Construction On 3 Homes, Including Cape GirardeauYesterday, the Missouri Veterans Commission announced the award of design contracts for the construction on three Veterans Homes in the state, including…
-
The Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau is one of three in the state to receive a generous grant from the Missouri Veterans Commission. Governor Eric…
-
The Missouri Veterans Commission held Memorial Day Services on Monday at Missouri’s five State Veterans Cemeteries, including the one in Bloomfield.The…