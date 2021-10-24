Missouri Senate

-
Some lawmakers fear that members of both parties could use agenda items as leverage to affect what the congressional map looks like.
The move could have implications for the 2022 U.S. Senate race, primarily because it could make it harder for someone like former Gov. Eric Greitens to win.
Majority Leader Caleb Rowden tweeted that the chamber would delay its session until after the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Missouri House and Senate have come to a tentative agreement on funding for Governor Mike Parson’s plan to repair over 200 state bridges. At a…
Agricultural tourism and education - like carriage ride businesses, safaris and wildlife field trip tours - are important industries in Missouri, and…
Missouri currently prohibits insurance companies from limiting coverage or denying reimbursements to children with autism. A bill passed by the House and…
A bill restricting access to most abortions in the state is making its way through the Senate after being passed in the House in February. At an emotional…
Spousal maintenance—or alimony—laws in Missouri from the 1970s are still in effect. Republican Senator Mike Cierpiot said these laws are vague and…
A joint resolution before the Senate would require law enforcement to verify the immigration status of individuals if reasonable suspicion exists that…