As it appears clear that President Trump will lose to former Vice President Joe Biden, the president claimed without evidence on Thursday that there was rampant fraud in places including Michigan and Pennsylvania.
(Updated 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9, 2015) Despite all the gains that Missouri Republicans made in last fall’s balloting, the state party appears headed for...
The annual Lincoln Day Dinner was held this weekend, and Southeast Republicans came in droves to show their support.The main idea was to support Jason…
The Missouri Department of Mental Health released a new study highlighting the benefits of expanding Medicaid in Missouri. With $1.8 billion in Medicaid…
Two current members of Congress, and one Congressional hopeful, are the headline speakers at Cape Girardeau County Lincoln Day on March 9.Lincoln is an…
A long-promised Republican alternative to Medicaid expansion was filed Tuesday in the Missouri House. It's being touted as "market-based Medicaid.”Under…
Jason Smith, a 32-year old state representative from Salem, won the Republican nomination for the 8th Congressional District special election at a meeting…
Two weeks ago, Missouri Republican candidates were trounced in the statewide races. In fact, out of the six races at a statewide level, only one…
Missouri’s Hispanic population is small but growing. Hispanics only account for 3.5% of the state’s population, but that’s an increase of 79% since…