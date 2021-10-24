-
On Wednesday morning, the Missouri House of Representatives tacked on multiple amendments to a Senate sales tax bill.One approved amendment tacked on to…
In a nearly unanimous vote Wednesday, the Missouri House expelled Rep. Rick Roeber.
Missouri lawmakers are considering legislation that would shield nursing homes and other businesses from coronavirus-related lawsuits. Some advocates worry the proposal will prevent nursing home residents from holding facilities legally responsible for abuse and neglect.
The money is in Parson's budget, but other Republicans argue voters didn't understand what they were approving.
For the first time in more than a century, the Missouri House overwhelmingly agreed to censure one of its representatives on Wednesday.
The Missouri House on Tuesday passed a $1.2 billion supplemental budget with a vote of 133-4. Most of the money is federal coronavirus relief funds.
Missouri Senate Advances Special Session Proposals, Including Eliminating Residency For St. Louis PoA Missouri Senate committee has advanced the tough-on-crime legislation lawmakers have been working on throughout the special legislative session.
Summer break for Missouri legislators started a month ago today. The 2019 legislative session was a dense one, and in that last week, they finished a…
Filing a ballot initiative in Missouri could cost you. A House elections committee had its final work session on a bill about ballot initiative petitions…
Rural landowners and utility companies—among others—debated personal property rights and the Grain Belt Express at a House committee hearing Monday…