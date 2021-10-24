-
Missouri is now reporting an average of 3,000 COVID cases each day, prompting communities across the state to consider mask requirements. But Missouri's Attorney General has vowed to sue to block them.
-
In early August, the Associated Press reported that COVID-19 had resulted in the deaths of 502 people living in nursing home facilities. KRCU’s Clayton…
-
Since 2017, Missouri has been amid a Hepatitis A outbreak. The highest concentration of cases has been - and is currently - in the southeast region. But…
-
Over 550 medical marijuana facilities have pre-filed applications with the Missouri health department, 12 of which could be located in southeast Missouri.…
-
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says nature-lovers need to be on the lookout for early symptoms of tick-borne illnesses this summer.…
-
The 2017-2018 flu season is estimated to be at its peak, and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) says it’s still a good time to…