-
A former Ferguson police officer who shot and killed Michael Brown nearly six years ago will not face charges. St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell announced his decision Thursday, following a five-month review of the case.
-
On Tuesday, Nov. 25, Southeast Missouri State University students held a peaceful protest in front of Kent Library following a grand jury’s decision to…
-
"There are Americans who agree with it," President Obama says of the jury's decision, "and there are Americans who are deeply disappointed — even angry. It's an understandable reaction."
-
A grand jury in St. Louis County has decided not to charge Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson with a crime for the Aug. 9 death of Michael Brown, an...
-
(Updated at 9 p.m., Mon., Nov. 17) Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has declared a state of emergency and called out the National Guard to protect “the two...
-
Police forcibly dispersed dozens of protesters in Ferguson early Wednesday morning after hours of confrontation and the smashing of a window at the...
-
This is where you can find the latest updates from our newsroom and reliable community sources on developments related to the events surrounding...
-
Attorney General Eric Holder is reportedly planning to launch a civil rights investigation into the Ferguson Police Department and other police...
-
It was after midnight on August 19 when Missouri State Highway Patrol Capt. Ron Johnson stepped to the microphone to give a nightly press briefing on...
-
As we unpack St. Louis' long, tense history of racial unrest amid continuing protests in Ferguson, Mo., we find striking parallels between the events of years past and those of the past few weeks.