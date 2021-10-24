-
Missourians have a little more than a month until open enrollment for health-care coverage at healthcare.gov, and medical experts say it's important to…
More than a year after the police killing of George Floyd that sparked nationwide protests, a professor in St. Louis is taking on a project to figure out…
Businesses with more than 20 employees must provide up to two weeks of unpaid time off for survivors of domestic or sexual violence under a state law.
Southeast Missouri State University’s Center for Behavioral Health and Accessibility will host a Health and Wellness Resource Fair on Sept. 8 from 11 a.m.…
Some Missourians who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are relishing the freedom to resume in-person activities. But others are struggling with anxiety, after a year of isolation and uncertainty.
Cancer, mental health, heart disease, healthcare affordability, and obesity are the top five serious health needs of southeast Missourians, according to a…
SoutheastHEALTH in Cape Girardeau and Universal Health Services (UHS) have officially signed into a joint-venture partnership for the establishment of a…
Sitting in an office at the Lutheran Family and Children's Services facility is Jessica Ruffin. She’s tall in stature, a little shy and has a smile that…
There’s big change on the horizon for the public mental health safety net. The Excellence in Mental Health Act is being called the "biggest federal...
Two local members of the Missouri House of Representatives have developed a plan to prevent the closure of the Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center.…