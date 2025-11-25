Expert Gives Missourians Tips on How to Avoid Holiday Stress

Across Missouri, the holidays can bring joy but also a heavy dose of stress. Families are navigating tighter budgets, busy schedules, and for many, the added pressure of caring for aging loved ones with health challenges.

Medical experts warn that the season’s emotional load can affect both mental and physical well-being.

Dr. Ravi Johar, a physician and incoming board chair of the American Heart Association in St. Louis, said as holiday schedules get hectic, one of the first things people sacrifice is sleep – and that is a mistake.

"People usually need between 7 to 8 hours of sleep," Johar pointed out. "It's really important to get that good sleep. And it's just amazing what even just a good night's sleep will do to help you. Sometimes it's just, in the middle of the day, taking a nap."

Johar noted people can also reduce holiday strain by setting boundaries, such as saying “no” when schedules get too full. He acknowledged the holidays can also intensify feelings of loneliness, especially for people who’ve lost loved ones, making it important to lean on people who truly help you recharge.

While the holidays are meant to be joyful, Johar added the pressure to make everything perfect – the meals, the gifts, the gatherings – can leave people exhausted and anxious. He reminded people to slow down and focus on what actually brings peace.

"Just doing some things for yourself that give you pleasure," Johar recommended. "Whether that's going out to lunch with a friend, going shopping, and maybe just curling up with a good book or watching a TV show that you wanted to see."

When it comes to your favorite holiday sweets, Johar added that no one should feel guilty about enjoying seasonal treats, but in moderation. He emphasized the heart of the holidays is “being thankful and finding joy.”

"Think of all the things that make your life full and happy," Johar advised.

The American Heart Association offers tips online to help reduce holiday stress.

This article was originally published by the Missouri News Service, a partner with KRCU Public Radio.

