Unlike every other legal business in the state, marijuana companies are currently prohibited from deducting business expenses on their taxes.
Patients can expect to pony up more at the dispensary than they would on the black market, but experts say the prices are in line with Illinois’ recreational market.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services began awarding the 192 state medical marijuana dispensary licenses on Thursday. According to the...
Local hospitals are tackling the topic of medical marijuana, with mixed ideas about the right approach. SoutheastHEALTH is currently investigating whether…
Over 550 medical marijuana facilities have pre-filed applications with the Missouri health department, 12 of which could be located in southeast Missouri.…
A city ordinance proposal regarding medical marijuana, which has lit a lot of discussion among municipalities across the state in recent weeks, has been…
There’s a new business coming to the Cape/Jackson metro. In fact, coming to many locations in the state of Missouri.On November 6, 2018, Missouri voters…
The online application process for qualifying medical marijuana patients and caregivers opened today, six days ahead of schedule. The deadline given to…
During a Wednesday meeting, the Jackson Planning and Zoning Commission discussed how far future medical marijuana facilities should be placed away from…
Each month, we sit down with Cape Girardeau mayor Bob Fox for an update on what's happening in city government. In our latest conversation, we discussed…