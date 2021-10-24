-
Every month, KRCU sits down with Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox to find out what’s happening in city government. In our latest conversation, we discussed…
-
A discussion is underway on how to save Cape Girardeau’s historic Common Pleas Courthouse and simultaneously provide a new headquarters for city…
-
Each month, we sit down with Cape Girardeau mayor Bob Fox for an update on what's happening in city government. In our latest conversation, we discussed…
-
Every month, we sit down with Cape Girardeau mayor Bob Fox to find out what’s happening in city government. In our latest conversation, we discussed the…
-
Every month, we sit down with Cape Girardeau Mayor, Bob Fox to find out what’s happening in city government. In our latest conversation, we discussed the…
-
Every month, we sit down with Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox to find out what’s happening in city government. In our latest conversation, we discussed…
-
Every month, we sit down with Cape Girardeau mayor Bob Fox to find out what’s happening in city government. In our latest conversation, we discussed how…
-
Last Thursday, The Cape Girardeau city council met for a special budget session to review the proposed fiscal year 2019 (FY19) budget. The discussion…
-
On this episode of Going Public, we spoke to newly elected mayor of Cape Girardeau, Bob Fox. A Ward 5 councilman since 2016, Fox took the mayor’s office…