Masking Mandates

-
Voters in Nixa will decide whether to recall Mayor Brian Steele on November 2.
-
The top Democrat in the Senate says calls to action against Biden's vaccination plan amount to "sound and fury."
-
At freshman orientation Aug. 20, Vargas announced a plan to get the majority of Southeast students vaccinated. An email was sent to Southeast students…
-
St. Louis County's mask mandate has been halted by a circuit court until at least Aug. 17. The action is in response to a recent lawsuit from Attorney General Eric Schmitt challenging the restrictions.
-
Parson points to an uptick in vaccinations since the delta variant began to spread in southwest Missouri. But the GOP chief executive says there will be a percentage of Missourians who will not get the vaccine against COVID-19.