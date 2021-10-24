legislation

-
A new report finds Missouri lags behind many other states in voting access.The Campaign Legal Center graded states on whether they have 10 key voting…
Senators reintroduced the Recovering America's Wildlife Act Tuesday, led by Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., along with Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M.They noted…
Redistricting reformers urged the people charged with drawing new voting-district maps in Missouri to commit to putting the voters over partisan…
On Tuesday, July 13th Gov. Mike Parson signed House Bill 297 into law, a bill that officially designates Southeast Missouri State University as an…
On Tues. July 6, four new bills concerning public utilities, taxation, and military affairs were signed into law by Governor Mike Parson.Senate Bill 44…
June 19 is a commemoration of the end of chattel slavery in the United States, marking the day enslaved people in Texas were finally freed — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
The Missouri House made changes to a bill on Mon. May 10, that would affect healthcare throughout the state.One of the new amendments included expansion…
Missouri lawmakers have made moves to undo voter-approved initiatives — and make it harder for constitutional amendments to be enacted. But efforts to curb the initiative petition process are getting bipartisan pushback.
The Missouri House of Representatives had a busy morning on Wednesday when they passed five bills. House Bill 76 proposed by Jim Murphy would allow for…
Those championing the proposal think they’ll be able to get it passed before the end of session in May.