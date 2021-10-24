-
The Missouri Attorney General’s filing mixes state and local COVID case counts and death counts in comparisons, among other errors.
Five organizations advocating for voting rights are suing Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft over how absentee and mail-in ballots are handled. The suit calls on the court to block voting rules that the organizations say disenfranchise first-time voters, older voters, Black voters and other voters of color.
A group of Black farmers says the ag giant's nearly $11 billion settlement of Roundup-related lawsuits earlier this summer wasn’t enough — they want the corporation to stop selling it.
Ruling: OSHA is better suited to determine if the Smithfield plant is complying with guidance to protect workers from the virus.
A class action suit says Aliera Companies sold “inherently unfair and deceptive health plans" to Missouri residents and failed to provide them with the coverage they thought they would receive.