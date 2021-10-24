Kathy Mangels

-
COVID-19 remains top of mind among the leadership at Southeast Missouri State University. Southeast recently announced its plans for late summer and the…
-
Southeast To Make Changes To Current Merit Scholarship Program, Will Introduce "Copper Dome" in 2019In Fall of 2019, 70% of new students will be able to receive the Copper Dome Scholarship, a new scholarship system at Southeast. Vice president for…
-
Southeast Missouri State University’s Board of Regents set its operating and auxiliary budgets at its meeting on Thursday. Facility and staff will receive…
-
Southeast Missouri State University students will have to pay a little bit more for classes next year.The university’s Board of Regents approved a fee…