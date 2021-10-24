-
The City of Cape Girardeau has announced specific dates and locations for the region's fall deer hunting season. The City of Cape Girardeau has announced specific dates and locations for the region's fall deer hunting season. The City of Cape decided on managed deer hunting designations to support healthy wildlife population control and prevent starvation, as well as reducing the spread of diseases.
Missouri's black bears were decimated in the early 20th century, but have come back in recent years. With an estimated 800 bears now living in the state, the Department of Conservation is holding a regulated hunt to help with population control.
A black bear season could begin as early as the fall of 2021 in Missouri, and the Missouri Department of Conservation is seeking public comment. Michele...