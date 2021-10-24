high noon five

-
Many events honoring veterans took place around Cape Girardeau this weekend. According to Southeast Missourian’s Brittany Tedder, there was the annual…
The St. Louis Beacon’s Jo Mannies reports social issues again take center stage in Missouri this election year.--Cape Girardeau County prosecutors are…
The Southeast Missourian reports a second mountain lion sighting occurred on a northeast Ripley County farm. Lee Ray Pickrel capture photos of the lion by…
A meeting was held Tuesday night to discuss adding the Grotto sculpin, a local cave dwelling fish, to the Endangered Species List. The fish is only found…
Republican Gary Romine and Democrat Joe Fallert are battling for voters in Missouri’s 3rd Senate District. Romine, from Farmington, is a businessman and…
As Broadway construction comes to an end, city officials are now dealing with parking along the road. The $4.5 million project had taken nearly 65 parking…
Claire McCaskill is canceling her campaign this week to spend time with her ill mother, according the Associated Press. Betty Anne McCaskill, Claire’s…
The Southeast Missourian reports there was a lot of planning that went into determining if the Clay Waller case should stay in Cape Girardeau. The…
According to the St.Louis Post Dispatch, Missouri will play a big role in the Presidential Debates tonight. Anheuser-Busch InBev is a prominent sponsor of…
Google made cost-cutting deals to place their Google Fiber service in Kansas City. The Kansas City Star's Scott Canon reports the city made a similar deal…