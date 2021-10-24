Health and Safety

-
At the August 16th city council meeting, The Gibson Recovery Center of Cape Girardeau was awarded a proclamation by Mayor Bob Fox, designating September…
-
In the Spring of 2021, Southeast Missouri State University announced their Protect the Nest plan, an initiative to reduce cases of COVID-19 amongst the…
-
On Wednesday, August 4th Southeast Missouri State University President Dr. Carlos Vargas announced that during the Fall 2021 semester, various on-campus…
-
The American Red Cross has been searching for new interested volunteer members in the Missouri-Arkansas area as common summertime disasters such as…
-
On July 28, the Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County announced a report on the progress of the building’s repairs after the July 10th EF2…