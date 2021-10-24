-
Updated Feb. 12 with comments from Mayor James Knowles III. -- The Department of Justice on Wednesday filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city of...
As Liz Alston's family, ranging in age from 12 to 95, talks politics, sharp differences emerge in how the country — and especially young people — are responding to racial issues.
On Tuesday, Nov. 25, Southeast Missouri State University students held a peaceful protest in front of Kent Library following a grand jury’s decision to…
"There are Americans who agree with it," President Obama says of the jury's decision, "and there are Americans who are deeply disappointed — even angry. It's an understandable reaction."
A grand jury in St. Louis County has decided not to charge Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson with a crime for the Aug. 9 death of Michael Brown, an...
(Updated at 9 p.m., Mon., Nov. 17) Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has declared a state of emergency and called out the National Guard to protect “the two...
When the Justice Department met with Ferguson residents this week, a phalanx of a dozen federal officials stood before the citizens in front of the room...
Police forcibly dispersed dozens of protesters in Ferguson early Wednesday morning after hours of confrontation and the smashing of a window at the...
As the availability of mental health services has declined, many police departments have trained Crisis Intervention Teams to respond to people with mental illness.
Ferguson resident Meldon Moffitt is part of a hardy group of protesters known as the Lost Voices, mostly young people willing to sleep on the street to...