-
Ernest Johnson is scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. Tuesday
-
Ernest Johnson is scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Advocates, Missouri lawmakers and even Pope Francis had urged Parson to grant him clemency.
-
A move to abolish the death penalty in the Show-Me State is getting a hearing before a Missouri Senate committee. Senate Bill 816 is sponsored by Sen....
-
Fewer prisoners were executed in 2014 in the United States than in any year for the last two decades. Thirty-five executions were performed throughout the…
-
Missouri’s next scheduled execution is being challenged in court. Russell Bucklew is scheduled to be executed next Wednesday for the 1997 murder of…