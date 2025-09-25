© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Steph Quinn

Missouri Independent Reporter

Steph Quinn covers social services. A graduate of the University of Maryland, she most recently worked for Mississippi Today, where she focused on criminal justice investigations. In Maryland and Mississippi, she has written about juvenile justice, law enforcement training on "less lethal" force and a rehabilitation program for county jail inmates.

Missouri Independent is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.