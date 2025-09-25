Steph Quinn

Steph QuinnMissouri Independent Reporter
At an event in Columbia, Gov. Mike Kehoe said he is confident he was on firm legal ground when he called lawmakers into a special session. But with three lawsuits pending against the new map, the governor said it was up to the courts to prove him right.